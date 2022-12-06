First Alert Forecast: More Rain with Some Embedded Thunderstorms

Rain and thunderstorms will develop overnight along a cold front. In addition to occasional heavy downpours, a strong storm or two will be possible, primarily northwest of Nashville.

Periods of rain are likely to continue from late tonight into Wednesday, but the rain shield should shift to areas along and south of I-40 with the focus over southern Middle Tennessee.

More rain and storms are likely Thursday on into early Friday.

Then, some brief drying takes place Friday afternoon through Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon, another batch of showers will move in from the southwest.

Behind that weather maker, our weather will begin to dry out on Sunday. Monday and Tuesday appear as if they’ll be dry.

Then, Tuesday night or Wednesday of next week more rain and thunderstorms will move through. The long range forecast charts indicate some strong-severe storms will be possible then.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.