First Alert Forecast: More Intermittent Showers Ahead

It’s a warm and muggy afternoon across the Mid State. Steadier rain from this morning has tapered off, but more hit or miss showers can be expected for the rest of the day. Highs will top out in the 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue across the Mid State. More scattered showers and even a few pockets of steady rain can be expected during the day. If you get caught in a slow-moving downpour we could see very minor flooding in areas of poor drainage, but flooding is still not expected. Temperatures on Wednesday will stay in the upper 60s to near 70.

More rain is expected going into Thursday afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s again.

We should FINALLY get a break from the rain going into the end of the week and the weekend.

A shower or two will hang around into Friday morning, but the afternoon is looking dry for now with temperatures falling back into the 50s.

Saturday is also looking mainly dry with temperatures in the 50s again.

Another chance for some hit-or-miss showers going into Sunday with a better round of rain returning by Monday.

