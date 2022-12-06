East Nashville bridge causes number of issues with truck drivers, community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville councilmember is calling for box truck drivers to be more attentive to an East Nashville underpass after those who live close to it said trucks are getting stuck a little more frequently there.

“We really need drivers to pay attention and follow regulations. If I had any questions about if my vehicle can get under it, I would go up riverside and take east land which is free and clear,” said Brett Withers, Councilmember for District 6.

On Monday, Withers said the problem is some truck drivers don’t pay attention to the yellow sign that says the clearing for this underpass is 9 foot- 10 inches

“It really comes down to when you operate a vehicle, you’re responsible for that vehicle,” said Withers.

A responsibility that councilman Brett Withers said box truck drivers should take more seriously which includes paying attention to the sign about height under the bridge by Shelby Park.

“We’ve already got signage that states the heights,” Withers said. “If you are a CDL driver you are required to know the height of your vehicle. you’ll be penalized by the truck owner if you don’t obey the sign that indicates the height,” he added.

WSMV 4 asked Withers if some box trucks can be stopped from coming through that area.

“Even if we put up a sign that said no trucks, it wouldn’t be any more effective than that sign that says the height of the vehicle,” Withers said

The councilman said the stuck truck is just one concern about this area.

“Park users are tired of people using this as a cut-through and speeding on the street and driving in ways that are dangerous to pedestrians or cyclists trying to use the park,” Withers.

He said it might be helpful if GPS systems include the height of bridges when people come this way

WSMV 4 asked about the integrity of the bridge owned by CSX. CSX sent this statement to WSMV 4:

“The CSX railroad bridge at Huntleigh Drive in Nashville was inspected following the truck incident this weekend. No damage was discovered and the bridge is safe for train operations. CDL holders have specific license obligations and commercial vehicle operators have a duty to know their vehicle height and width. Drivers should always remain alert, adhere to the posted bridge clearance signs and make sure that their truck can safely clear the bridge before proceeding.”

WSMV 4 asked if raising the bridge was a possibility. NDOT says it’s a CSX bridge so they would be the one with hat authority. CSX said to reach out to TDOT with any questions regarding the possibility of roadway infrastructure projects to increase bridge clearance in this area.

TDOT says it’s not a state-owned bridge so that responsibility would be on CSX.

