Derrick Henry nominated for 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans announced running back Derrick Henry as the club’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, according to a release.

The award recognizes NFL players for outstanding community service activities off the field and excellence on the field. The award is considered to be one of the league’s most prestigious honors.

Each of the league’s 32 nominees were announced today.

Henry has been nominated and recognized for his commitment to helping his community, and his willingness to be a positive resource for Nashville. To recognize his award nomination, Henry will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal for the rest of the season.

“It’s an honor for me,” Henry said. “This award, what it stands for, the morals and principles that Walter Payton stood for, I think that every athlete should try to strive for them each and every day. Hopefully, I can continue to do great things and do the things that this award represents.”

As part of his community service off the field, Henry founded the Two All Foundation.

The foundation works to level the playing field for today’s youth so that their success is not limited by their upbringing, background, disability or influence.

“Derrick has a passion for making a difference for those who are in need and the young people in our community,” said Titans head coach Mike Vrabel “His leadership on and off the field is a great example of what it means to be a professional football player.”

Henry and the other nominees will receive up to $40,000 to donate in their name to the charity of their choice. The winner of the award will receive up to $250,000.

Fans are encouraged to vote on Twitter for their favorite nominee as part of Nationwide’s social media campaign. Fans can vote by using #WPMOYChallenge followed by their nominee’s last name or Twitter handle.

The player who is mentioned the most on Twitter between Dec. 6 and Jan. 8 will receive a $25,000 contribution to his charity of choice, while the second and third-place finishers will receive $10,000 and $5,000 donations, all courtesy of Nationwide.

The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during NFL Honors, which is set to air Thursday before Super Bowl LVII, on NBC.

