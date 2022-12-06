Crews battle fire at Hickory Lake Apartments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In the wee hours of Monday morning first responders spent time battling a fire at an apartment complex in Antioch on Apache Trail.

According to the Nashville Fire Department, crews were dispatched to Hickory Lake Apartments around 1:30 am. When they arrived, they noticed fire and smoke coming from the leasing office building.

They tackled the large flames and even used an aerial ladder truck to extinguish the fire from the outside.

“The entire roof is caved in. It looks like everything from the inside is out,” said resident Leo Cardona Ranirez.

Ranirez says he has lived in the complex for the last 14 years. Since the building is located on an island not connected to apartment units, he didn’t realize what happened until he went outside to pay his rent.

“I walked all the way down here so I couldn’t see the office from where I was. Coming down here I noticed the moment I came here it seemed like it burnt down,” explained Ranirez.

So far, the cause of the fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries reported.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.