CDC gives Tennessee highest possible rating on flu tracker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee is leading the nation in flu cases after the CDC gave the state the highest possible rating on this week’s flu tracker.

Nashville health officials said more needs to be done to protect people with the most cases being reported for this point in the flu season in more than a decade. This comes at the same time as fewer people are vaccinated than normal.

Metro Public Health Department Director Dr. Gill Wright said the city’s medical strike team is holding pop-up clinics across Nashville offering free shots in hopes of increasing vaccination rates.

Wright said vaccine fatigue after the pandemic has led to not as many people wanting a flu shot despite the vaccine this year proving to be much more effective than normal so far. He is concerned numbers will only continue to increase after people got together with family for Thanksgiving.

“They shared all their germs and now they are back home,” Wright said. “It’s been just about long enough for the exposure to become the illness, and so we are seeing increasing numbers. I expect that to also happen at Christmas time and the rest of the holiday season.”

Wright said hospitals are not too strained right now, but they could run out of beds if flu and COVID cases continue to rise.

The health department will continue to hold flu vaccination clinics this week, so people have enough time for the immunity to build up before Christmas, Wright said. It takes around two weeks for a flu shot to fully protect someone from getting or spreading the virus.

