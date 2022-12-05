WATCH: Suspects in custody after smash-and-grab JCPenney robbery

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) – Alleged thieves that could be involved in stealing more than $1.5 million from malls across Tennessee and Arkansas were arrested Sunday night after an armed robbery at Cool Springs Galleria in Franklin.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday, Franklin police officers responded to a robbery in progress. An employee at Jared Jewelers in the Thoroughbred Village Shopping Center called after seeing one of the suspects enter the store wearing a mask, hat, and sunglasses, police said.

Nearby undercover officers spotted and followed that suspect leaving the area in a van with other suspects. Minutes later, police say the van pulled into the fire lane in front of JCPenney at the CoolSprings Galleria.

Four suspects immediately went inside and started smashing glass cases with hammers to steal diamond jewelry. One suspect pepper sprayed an employee during the incident. Another suspect fought an officer and tried to grab his gun, according to police.

Additional officers poured into the area and the suspects were arrested.

The suspects remain in jail as of Monday afternoon. (Franklin Police Department)

Quintaurus Harris, 33, Dunterious Traylor, 29, Keisean Elliot, 35, and Marcanzo Banks, are charged with aggravated robbery, felony vandalism and evading arrest. Traylor is also charged with assault on a first responder.

There have been at least five similar incidents across Tennessee and Arkansas over the past few weeks with a combined loss of $1.5 million, police said. Police are working with investigators from multiple agencies to determine if the suspects arrested in Franklin are responsible for other incidents, including a smash-and-grab robbery at the Cool Springs Galleria Macy’s on Nov. 4.

