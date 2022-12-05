Son dies after attacking mother in Montgomery Co., sheriff says

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man died after he allegedly attacked his mother at a home in Clarksville.

On Monday, around 10:30 a.m., Montgomery County Deputies responded to a home in the 1500 block of Gratton Road in response to a domestic assault between Connie Bearden, Henry Bearden and their adult son Brandon Pulley.

When deputies arrived, they found Pulley unresponsive. MCSO deputies began CPR until medic units arrived and took over.

The medics took Pulley to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Officials began to investigate and found that Pulley began an unprovoked attack on his mother Connie with a weapon. Connie got head injuries from the attack.

According to officials, Henry attempted to defend his wife by restraining Pulley.

The MCSO said this is an active investigation and no other information is available for release at this time.

