Shelby Park underpass too low for commercial vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - There is an underpass in East Nashville that is creating issues for dozens of trucks that attempt to cross underneath a bridge near Shelby Park.

Residents have noticed roughly 40 different box trucks have become stuck in this underpass over the last 10 years and it seems to be happening more often.

Hundreds of cars drive through a 9-foot, 10-inch underpass every day and people who live along Huntleigh Drive are frustrated by one reoccurring issue.

“You won’t be able to make it through,” said Bethany Rabelhofer, who lives nearby.

For more than 10 years, Bethany and other neighbors have watched dozens of large trucks get wedged in this underpass.

“It’s usually those subcontracted box trucks or people driving their own box trucks,” Amanda Healan explained.

On Friday afternoon, Amanda and Bethany said they witnessed the worst incident yet.

“I was surprised to see how much they went for it,” Amanda said. “They don’t usually go for it that hard. That one was dented.”

A box truck driver forced his way through a section of the underpass, smashed between the opening, and cut off traffic.

“It was there for a hot minute, at least an hour or so it was stuck there,” Bethany said.

Onlookers watched as crews took hours to remove the truck and open the roadway.

“Yeah, it does get very annoying,” Bethany admitted. “I heard a person honking at them and I was like, it’s clearly stuck and not moving for you.”

People estimate that a truck is stuck in this underpass at least once every few months and the issue is getting out of hand.

“I do agree that it happens a lot with the delivery trucks,” Bethany said. “I’ve seen cement trucks come up through the park because the directions tell them to come that way.”

Bethany believes it is a combination of growing city traffic combined with drivers not paying attention to the road sign leading to this increasing issue.

“I mean it says 9 foot 10 and it’s pretty clearly marked on both sides,” Amanda pointed out.

While some say the rail company, CSX, should look at raising the underpass, others say the change should be made to driving directions.

“How do we tell Google maps to stop telling people to come this way? That’s my first thought,” Bethany pondered. “How do we tell the algorithm: ‘this is not good for large vehicles to come through this way.’”

People living along this road agree that something needs to change soon before things get out of hand.

