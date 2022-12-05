Missing Hendersonville teen found


A photo of missing teenager Katrina Daniel.
A photo of missing teenager Katrina Daniel.(HPD)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – UPDATE: Katrina Daniel has been found safely, police said Monday afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY: Hendersonville Police are looking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Katrina Daniel, who is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, has been missing since leaving home on foot on Dec. 4. She was last seen at a Speedway gas station at 1063 W. Main St. at about 6 p.m.

Katrina was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the sides and a black sweatshirt. She was carrying a small bag.

Anyone who knows where Katrina is should call the Hendersonville Police Department at (615) 822-1111 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 594-4113. Tips may also be submitted using the P3 Tips mobile app.

