Police investigating after man shot, killed in Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) – A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot and killed in Lewisburg Sunday night.

According to a Lewisburg Police Department media release, police were dispatched to a shooting call at 1000 Cheryl Drive at about 9:46 p.m.

When they arrived, police say they found 20-year-old Ethan J. Miller lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Miller was transported to Marshall Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Detectives determined 18-year-old Brandon Michael Schklar was a suspect in the homicide. Later, the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1075 Belfast Farmington Road, where Schklar was taken into custody.

He was charged with criminal homicide and booked into the Marshall County jail. The investigation is ongoing.

