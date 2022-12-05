Paramore to perform at Grand Ole Opry for album release party

Joey Howard, from left, Haley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore performs at the Bonnaroo...
Joey Howard, from left, Haley Williams and Taylor York of Paramore performs at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on Friday, June 8, 2018, in Manchester, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:31 PM CST
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – For the first time in more than five years, Paramore is set to release new music. The band will celebrate its new album with a show at one of Nashville’s most iconic music venues.

Paramore announced a one-night-only album release show for its new album This is Why on Feb. 6 at the Grand Ole Opry House.

Fans can register for presale tickets here now through Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 10 p.m. local time. Registered fans who receive an email confirmation through Fair AXS will have access to purchase tickets before the general public starting Thursday, Dec. 8th at 10 a.m. local time through 10 p.m. local time.

Tickets are limited and sold on a first come first come basis. Additional information on this presale can be found here.

In the time since the Grammy-winning band released their last album, Hayley Williams unveiled two lauded solo albums.

