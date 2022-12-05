Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found


The truck belonging to Jason Spencer was pulled from the Cumberland River on Monday afternoon.
The truck belonging to Jason Spencer was pulled from the Cumberland River on Monday afternoon.(Clarksville Police)
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon.

At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.

A body was found inside the vehicle, police said, and Spencer’s family has been notified of the situation. However, the body has not yet been positively identified. The body was transported to a medical examiner. Police say there is no indication of foul play this time.

