Man dies after being shot outside bar in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday near the Riverwalk.

According to Clarksville Police, a call came in around 2 a.m. for a shooting that happened in the parking lot outside Casa Blanca on North Riverside Drive. An altercation began at the N’Quire Bar and Lounge and carried over into the parking lot.

A man was shot and had to be taken by helicopter to a Nashville hospital where he died Sunday night.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and the search for the shooter continues.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please call (931) 648-0656.

