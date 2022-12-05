First Alert Forecast: Several Days of Rain this Week

Several days of rain are in the forecast so keep the umbrella handy with you for the whole week!

Showers have been moving through since this morning, and will continue into the afternoon. Although it wont be raining everywhere at every hour of the day, rounds of rain can be expected through the rest of the day and into tonight. The steadiest and heaviest rain will favor areas along and south of I-40 for the rest of the day. Temperatures will rise into the 50s by this evening.

More off-and-on showers are expected tomorrow with temperatures well into the 60s for the afternoon. Unlike today, we’re not expecting any lingering steady pockets of rain tomorrow afternoon. Rain will be more scattered in nature with dry breaks in between.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue across the Mid State. The steadiest rain Wednesday is expected along the I-40 corridor in the afternoon. This rain heaviest rain could track farther north or south, but we of course will keep you updated with any changes. Temperatures Wednesday will stay in the upper 60s to near 70.

More rain is expected going into our Thursday afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees. A cold front will swing through Thursday night, and a shower or two will hang around into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, things are looking drier with temperatures falling back into the 50s.

Saturday is also looking mainly dry with temperatures in the 50s again.

Another chance for some scattered rain showers returns to the Mid-State by Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.