First Alert Forecast: Several Days of Rain this Week

Periods of rain throughout the week with localized flooding possible.

Tonight occasional rain continues. Temperatures will rise into the 50s by this evening.

More off-and-on showers are expected tomorrow with temperatures well into the 60s for the afternoon. Unlike today, we’re not expecting any lingering steady pockets of rain tomorrow afternoon. Rain will be more scattered in nature with dry breaks in between.

Wednesday, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue across the Mid State. The steadiest rain Wednesday is expected along the I-40 corridor in the afternoon. Right now the heaviest rain looks to track farther north, but that could change. Temperatures Wednesday will stay in the upper 60s.

More rain is expected Thursday afternoon with temperatures near 70 degrees. A cold front will swing through Thursday night. The overnight low will be into the 50s.

A shower or two will hang around into Friday morning. By Friday afternoon, things are looking drier with temperatures falling back into the 50s and near 60 around Nashville.

Saturday is also looking mainly dry with a few spotty showers, temperatures in the 50s.

Another chance for some scattered rain showers returns to the Mid-State by Sunday. The high will be in the mid 50s.

Monday will be similar with showers and the high in the upper 50s.

