First Alert Forecast: Going to be Wet this Week

Should be dry early this morning for much of the Mid State but grab that umbrella as you head out the door this morning.

Showers will settle into the area by mid-morning, with the steadiest and heaviest of the rain expected south of I-40 toward the Tennessee border this afternoon. North of I-40 will not have as much steady rain, but rather some off-and-on rain showers through this evening. Highs today will top off in the mid-50s.

More off-and-on showers are expected tomorrow with temperatures near 70 in the afternoon. Unlike today, we’re not expecting any lingering steady pockets of rain tomorrow afternoon.

Looking ahead to our Wednesday, the unsettled pattern is expected to continue across the Mid State. The steadiest rain Wednesday is expected along and north of I-40 in the afternoon, with more scattered showers south of I-40 during the day. Temperatures Wednesday will stay in the upper 60s to near 70.

More rain is expected going into our Thursday afternoon with temperatures near the 70 mark again.

We should FINALLY get a break from the rain going into the end of the week and the weekend.

A shower or two will hang around into Friday morning, but the afternoon is looking dry for now with temperatures falling back into the 50s.

Saturday is also looking mainly dry with temperatures in the 50s again.

Another chance for some scattered rain showers returns to the Mid-State by Sunday.

