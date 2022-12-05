Evacuations underway in Mt. Juliet after discovery of potential unexploded military device

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) - People are being asked to evacuate for an investigation into a potentially explosive device in Mt. Juliet on Monday.

According to Mt. Juliet Police, an “unexploded military ordinance” was reported at a home on Belinda Parkway near SE Springdale Road. Police have closed the road and emergency personnel are going door-to-door to alert residents of the situation and to leave the area until it is secured.

Mt. Juliet Fire said the old device was discovered by a construction inspector in the backyard of a home and called it in.

The homes being asked to evacuate are on the 320 block of Belinda Parkway as a military team works to secure the item and remove it.

MJAlert: Resources are on-scene at a home on Belinda Pkwy near SE Springdale Rd to investigate a report of an unexploded military ordinance that was found. — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) December 5, 2022

