Country music legend Dolly Parton joins TikTok
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:01 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After over half a decade since TikTok was released, American singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist, businesswoman, and country legend Dolly Parton joined the video-based entertainment app on Dec. 4.
Parton joined TikTok sharing her first post with the caption, “I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok” and another video with the caption “Better late than never!”
Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.