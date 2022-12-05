Country music legend Dolly Parton joins TikTok

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After over half a decade since TikTok was released, American singer-songwriter, actress, philanthropist, businesswoman, and country legend Dolly Parton joined the video-based entertainment app on Dec. 4.

Parton joined TikTok sharing her first post with the caption, “I have arrived! #heyitsdolly #dollytok” and another video with the caption “Better late than never!”

