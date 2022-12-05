Apartment clubhouse in Antioch destroyed by fire

ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nashville Fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment complex in Antioch early Monday morning.

According to fire personnel at the scene, crews arrived at the Hickory Lake Apartments on Apache Trail to find the clubhouse completely engulfed in flames. The clubhouse is located on an island in a pond on the property, away from residential units, and can only be accessed by a small bridge.

Firefighters acted quickly to contain the fire to the island structure, which was completely destroyed. No other structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

Hickory Lakes Apartments clubhouse on fire early Monday morning. (WSMV)

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.