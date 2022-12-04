Motorcyclist flown to Nashville hospital after crash blocks lanes in Clarksville


CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Westbound lanes of a road in Clarksville have been shut down after a crash with injuries between a motorcycle and a vehicle happened on Saturday afternoon.

According to Clarksville officials, the crash happened at 5:17 p.m. and the westbound lanes of Madison Street between Memorial Drive and Drinkard Drive have been shut down.

The motorcyclist was flown to a hospital in Nashville and the extent of his injuries are not known at this time, according to officials.

Drivers in that area are being asked to take a different route until the road can be cleared.

