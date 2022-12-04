Iowa will play Kentucky in 25th Annual TransPerfect Music City Bowl

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Iowa from the Big 10 will play Kentucky from the Southeastern Conference in the 25th edition of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl on New Years Eve, Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CST inside the Nissan Stadium in downtown Nashville.

Bowl representatives made the announcement on Sunday afternoon at the Analog at Hutton Hotel.

Despite being selected in 2020, this will be the first official appearance for the Hawkeyes, following that year’s cancellation due to COVID-19. This will be the second overall and second-straight meeting between the two schools. Kentucky beat Iowa in the 2021 Citrus Bowl.

“On behalf of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl board of directors, our staff and our volunteers, we look forward to hosting Iowa and Kentucky in our game this New Year’s Eve,” Scott Ramsey, President & CEO of the TransPerfect Music City Bowl, said. “Both schools bring passionate fanbases and we cannot think of a better way to celebrate our 25th anniversary than with these two programs in our game.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “It’s been an impressive year of football for the Big Ten and SEC. We are proud to host the University of Iowa and University of Kentucky in Nashville on New Year’s Eve, and we look forward to a great game.”

Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster online at MusicCityBowl.com/tickets.

