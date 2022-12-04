First Alert Forecast: On and Off Rain this Week

Cold and Cloudy tonight with rain returning for each day most of the week.

Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the mid 30s by sunrise.

On Monday, our next significant rain maker will move into the Mid State. Expect rain to begin over southwest Middle Tennessee for the morning commute. Rain should reach Nashville by 10 am or so. It’ll continue to spread farther northeastward through the rest of the morning. The rain continues throughout the afternoon and much of the night. The low will stop in the low 50s.

Tuesday will not be as wet, but will still feature some showers. High in the mid 60s.

Count on periods of rain at times on Wednesday. The high will be in the upper 60s.

Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with the high near 70. Late Thursday into Friday, a round of showers and thunderstorms will take place as a front moves through.

Friday, the rain moves out early, the high will be in the mid 50s.

Saturday mostly cloudy with isolated showers possible, high upper 50s.

Sunday more showers expected with the low 50s for the afternoon high.

