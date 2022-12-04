First Alert Forecast: Cold Today, then Rain Returns

Cold, but dry weather can be expected today before rain chances ramp up to start the work week.

Clouds will continue to thicken this morning as a disturbance moves in our direction. It’s a cold morning, so bundle up before heading out. High temperatures this afternoon will only be in the 40s so dress warm if you will be outdoors at all. Areas south of I-40 have a chance of a passing shower this afternoon.

Our next Weathermaker arrives tomorrow and brings rain that will impact all of the Mid State. Rain will begin over southwest Middle Tennessee for the morning commute. Rain should reach Nashville by the late morning hours. It’ll continue to spread farther northeastward by noon.

Periods of moderate rainfall are likely by tomorrow afternoon and evening. Several more days of rain will follow.

Showers can be expected Tuesday, but the rain will be more off & on rather than constant. There will be some periods of dry time as well.

Count on periods of rain at times on Wednesday. Some of the rain may be heavy at times.

Late Thursday into Friday, another round of showers and thunderstorms will take place. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs near 70!

Rain appears possible late in the weekend next week. There are still details to be ironed out, but we will keep you updated!

