First Alert Forecast: Cold Sunday, then Rain Returns

Cold, but mainly dry weather will stick around through Sunday.

Clouds will increase overnight. Temperatures will tumble into the upper 20s and lowermost 30s by sunrise.

We’ll have the slightest chance for a passing shower Sunday afternoon. Nashville’s rain chance will only be 20%. A few showers will be a little more likely over southernmost Middle Tennessee.

On Monday, our next significant rain maker will move into the Mid State. Expect rain to begin over southwest Middle Tennessee for the morning commute. Rain should reach Nashville by 10 am or so. It’ll continue to spread farther northeastward through the rest of the morning.

Monday afternoon and at least part of Monday night will be wet.

Tuesday will be less wet, but still feature some showers.

Count on periods of rain at times on Wednesday.

Late Thursday into Friday, a round of showers and thunderstorms will take place.

There’s the chance for another round of rain next Saturday night too.

