East Nashville man believes car was broken into after finding wet clothes, burned items, jar of urine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An East Nashville man believes his car wasn’t just broken into for valuables but was broken into for shelter against the cold.

It was a bizarre situation for Aaron Elam, who lives in East Nashville. Elam claimed someone broke into his car, set a fire in a plastic bucket, his glove compartment, and urinated in a jar before taking off.

However, this situation hasn’t been isolated to just Elam.

“We’ve had several break-ins in the neighborhood,” Elam said.

Elam said he has gotten used to cars being rummaged through and belongings being stolen.

“I’ve had friends park here for two hours and when they come back, the windows are busted out,” Elam explained.

Elam said that several cars have been broken into at least once a month, but on Tuesday morning, he received the shock of his life.

“I just assumed somebody had broken in and gone through my glove box because that’s usually what happens,” Elam said. “But then as I started getting closer, I could smell smoke and I thought that was strange.”

During an overnight storm with 30-degree temperatures, Elam believed someone looking for shelter and broke into his car and set multiple fires.

Elam said that the person used the owner’s manuals and registration papers and set fire to his glove box that burned through the plastic and charring his floor mats.

“There was an umbrella opened up which I’m assuming they used to shield the light so I wouldn’t see it from inside,” Elam said.

Not only did he find his car’s glove box and bucket destroyed, but Elam also found wet clothes and shoes draped over the seats with a jar of urine on the driver’s side floor.

When WSMV asked how the person got in, Elam explained his doors were unlocked.

“We just find it better to leave the cars unlocked and leave no valuables in them,” Elam said. “That way you’re not paying for a broken window for someone to steal nothing.”

Hours after the break-in, Elam took to Facebook to warn his friends and found through the comments that multiple people have had their cars broken into and used for shelter.

“There’s really no way to stop it,” Elam said. “I don’t think so, I’m not really sure what you’re supposed to do.”

It’s a frustrating situation Elam believes may soon get out of hand.

“It’s definitely frustrating, to have your personal space vandalized especially when we have a newborn baby, so having someone in your driveway that could have just as easily broken into your house is definitely frightening,” Elam said.

Elam said he’s now looking into installing cameras in hopes of deterring more thieves.

