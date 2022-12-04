1 life-flighted to Nashville hospital after shooting near Casa Blanca in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person was flown to a Nashville hospital after a Clarksville shooting.

Early Sunday morning, around 1:56, the Clarksville Police Department got a call about a shooting that happened in the parking lot near Casa Blanca at 700 N. Riverside Dr.

According to officials, one person was flown by life-flight helicopter to Nashville, and their status is unknown at this time.

Officials said there is no other information available for release at this time and that it is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Alquizweeni at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5366, TO REMAIN ANONYMOUS AND BE ELIGIBLE FOR A CASH REWARD call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipsline 931-645-8477, or go online and submit a tip at //P3tips.com/591.

