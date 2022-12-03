Nashville health care workers go door-to-door to stop spread of flu and RSV

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Walgreens says Tennessee is the second worst state with the flu. In fact, Nashville is one of the cities where it’s spreading the most. One group of health care workers is helping cut back on those making their way to the urgent care waiting room.

Inside a black bin at DispatchHealth home base is everything a patient might need without leaving the comfort of their home.

That’s when Jennifer Dubois and her partner, Andre Davis, become their comfort.

“A patient will call us that’s not feeling well, thinks they need to go to urgent care or the emergency room, but they just don’t want to leave their home,” Dubois said.

Dubois and Davis work for DispatchHealth, a portable urgent care for those fighting RSV, the flu and any other illness.

“When you feel crummy anyway and don’t want to get up and get dressed and sit in a waiting room for hours, you can sit in the comfort of your own living room,” Dubois said.

Each day they receive assignments from their call center and travel to about six Nashville area homes. That’s where they mask up before they go inside and tend to patients three months and older seven days a week.

WSMV4 caught up with Dubois and Davis on their trip to an apartment in South Nashville, staying outside to prevent any illness we might spread.

Inside, they can test, prescribe medicine, even give patients an x-ray.

DispatchHealth says it relieves nearby waiting rooms and heals patients as they go from one humble abode to another.

“It’s very rewarding and refreshing to be able to go into a patient’s home and take care of them and they don’t have to leave,” Dubois said. “They are so appreciative.”

If a patient has a true emergency, like a heart attack or stroke, they should call 911 or go to the hospital.

DispatchHealth works with most insurance.

