MNPD partners with Nashville Zoo for toy drive

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is partnering up with the Nashville Zoo to host a toy drive for the holidays.

The toy drive is part of the MNPD’s Annual Christmas Basket Program, a charity drive designed to collect toys and other items for families in need of assistance during the holiday season.

Starting today, zoo guests are invited to donate new toys for families in need this holiday season. Guests who donate will be offered complimentary admission tickets, with a two-ticket per-family limit. The tickets are available for use anytime during zoo hours through the end of the year.

Toys and food baskets will be collected in the Nashville Zoo’s parking lot by MNPD officers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The donated items will be delivered by officers to hundreds of homes on Christmas Eve morning.

The zoo will also have a retail cart filled with toys for guests to purchase on-site and donate to the drive.

Coordinators of the event ask that the toys be donated unwrapped and designed for children 12 years and younger. Zoo admission is not required to donate toys.

