First Alert Forecast: Occasional Rain through Late Next Week

Our weather over the next week as a whole will be unsettled. That said, the daylight hours of this weekend will be mainly dry.

Early Saturday morning, rain will exit to the east quickly. Temperatures will then fall from mid morning through the afternoon, into the 40s and lowermost 50s by 3 pm. There could even be a little sunshine by late afternoon.

Sunday will start off cold under a partly cloudy sky. A few more clouds will move in during the afternoon. We’ll have the slightest chance for a late day shower in Nashville, although the chance for that will be higher over southwest Middle Tennessee.

More rain will move in on Monday for the entire Mid State, continuing into Monday night.

We’ll then have unsettled weather with periods of rain on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Finally, drier weather will take over next Friday.

