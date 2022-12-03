First Alert Forecast: Morning showers, then a mostly dry weekend

After some showers this morning, most of the weekend is dry before a wet and unsettled pattern takes hold for the next work week.

Showers are around early this morning as a cold front presses toward the Mid State. These showers will quickly come to an end from west to east by late morning. Temperatures will then fall from mid morning through the afternoon, into the 40s and lowermost 50s by the time we normally would reach our afternoon highs. Late day sunshine is expected!

Skies will generally clear out tonight allowing temperatures to fall to the lower 30s. It will be a cold start to your Sunday and afternoon highs are only expected to rise into the lower and middle 40s under mostly cloudy skies. A chance of a shower can’t be ruled out over southwest Middle Tennessee, but most will stay dry.

Rain returns on Monday as a front moves toward us. This same front will stall out leading to unsettled weather with periods of rain on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

This front looks to move out on Friday finally allowing for drier weather to take back over.

