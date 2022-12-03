First Alert Forecast: Cold Remainder of the Weekend

Cold, but mainly dry weather will stick around through the rest of this weekend.

Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with lows just below freezing.

Sunday will turn mostly cloudy. We’ll have the slightest chance for a passing shower during the afternoon. Nashville’s rain chance is only 20%. A few showers are a little more likely over southernmost Middle Tennessee.

On Monday, our next significant rain maker will move into the Mid State. Expect rain to begin over southwest Middle Tennessee for the morning commute. Rain should reach Nashville by 9:30 am. It’ll continue to spread farther northeastward through the rest of the morning.

Monday afternoon and Monday night will be wet.

Tuesday will be less wet, but still feature some showers.

Count on periods of rain at times on Wednesday.

Late Thursday into Friday, a round of showers and thunderstorms will take place.

There’s the chance for another round of rain next Saturday night too.

