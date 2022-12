NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper will host Nashville’s 23rd annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. on Friday at the Historic Metro Courthouse. Residents and the public are encouraged to attend and see more than 5,500 multicolored lights illuminate the tree during the ceremony.

This year’s Norway Spruce tree is approximately 35 feet tall and was donated by Donelson resident Jedidiah Freiheit.

