Teens charged in murder of gas station owner spotted at school hours before shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Public Schools confirms two teenagers accused of murder were spotted by a school official inside a Nashville high school hours before police say they shot and killed a gas station owner.

Metro Nashville Public Schools spokesman Sean Braisted said in an email McGavock High School’s Dean of Students noticed a teen trying to leave the school’s cafeteria on Monday. The dean questioned the teen, who said he did not go to school there and proceeded to leave, Braisted said.

The teen was later identified by another staff member as a former student. Two other teens and the former student left the cafeteria and drove away about “90 seconds” after leaving the building, Braisted said. No police response was requested because “the teens left without incident.”

The same teenagers were allegedly involved in the death of Vishal Patel, who police say was shot and killed Monday during a robbery attempt hours later at the Kwik Sak gas station on Lebanon Pike in Nashville.

BREAKING: Shawn Davis & Demarcus Boyd, both 15 & from KY, will be charged during the night with criminal homicide for the fatal shooting of the Kwik Sak employee. pic.twitter.com/cvIdrEONrJ — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) November 29, 2022

Shawn Davis and Demarcus Boyd, both 15, were charged with criminal homicide. The teens are also charged in an aggravated robbery from Sunday.

Braisted said in an emailed statement the student who let the teenagers into the school has been disciplined. He added: “There is no indication that anyone involved meant to do any harm at the school.”

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.