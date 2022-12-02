Springfield to offer free horse-drawn carriage rides

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The City of Springfield is bringing free horse-drawn carriage rides to its charming historic downtown square this holiday season.

Beginning Dec. 8, carriage rides will be available for visitors on a first-come-first-served basis. The experience is a part of Springfield’s annual holiday light display event, Winter Wonderland.

The carriage will take riders through the city’s town square from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 8 and 9, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Dec. 10.

“For more than 20 years, thousands of families have made their way to Springfield each year to experience the holiday season magic at Winter Wonderland,” said Springfield Tourism Coordinator Ace Timmermeier. “We’re thrilled to provide an opportunity for families to continue their experience on the historic Springfield Town Square and to encourage them to shop, dine, and discover local businesses.”

