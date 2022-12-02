Springfield alters storm warning system after causing confusion

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - The city of Springfield says it will stop using its severe thunderstorm sirens after getting several complaints.

City leaders say the storm warning sounds very similar to their tornado siren and it was creating a lot of confusion. This was a new feature that came with Springfield’s upgraded storm warning system.

Earlier this year, the city of Springfield spent about $9,000 upgrading its storm warning system with an automatic one. Jason Walker, who runs the RobCo Weather Watch blog, says this change was much needed.

“Used to, before they did the upgrade, the 911 dispatcher would have to go and manually turn the tornado siren on,” Walker said.

Now, instead of setting off sirens across the entire county, if you hear a tornado siren in Springfield, it means the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning impacting your neighborhood.

“We want people to know when that siren is sounding, that their area is affected,” said Springfield City Manager Ryan Martin.

Martin says their new software has a severe storm siren they were using, thinking it would help people stay weather aware.

“But really what it did was effectively create confusion because they are accustomed to hear the sirens when there’s a tornado warning and now they are hearing the sirens but there’s a different system and different setup and so it created confusion,” said Martin. “But there was also some unnecessary panic that was created when it wasn’t a tornado warning.”

Springfield mom Amber Dudley says the storm siren caused her kids to panic earlier this week when severe storms rolled through the Midstate. She’s glad the city is taking away the severe storm siren.

“No more confusion. No more scared kids when it’s not necessary,” said Dudley. “Taking them into the bathroom, they would cry sometimes which is good because they need to be safe, but it’s going to be a lot better.”

City leaders say they want to make sure they alert families of weather threats when it’s necessary to avoid unnecessary stress and ‘siren fatigue’.

