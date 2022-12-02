Officials, families honor Tennessee homicide victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Federal, state, and local public safety officials held Tennessee’s 20th Annual “Season to Remember” event inside of First Baptist Church in Downtown Nashville.

Families from across the state who’ve lost a loved one to homicide filled the seats inside of the church. During the ceremony, family members each brought an ornament with their loved one’s name or picture and hung it on three wreaths.

“Each story is different in the way that families have lost loved ones, but we have a common thread and a common heart thread that we all feel the lost and miss our loved ones so,” said Pennie Fox.

For the last nine years, Penny and Donnie Fox have attended the “Tennessee Season To Remember” ceremony. It helps them deal with the grief this time of year after losing their brother and brother-in-law Mark Nelson, who was killed by a drunk driver in 2013 in Claiborne County. This year, they were the ceremony’s keynote speakers.

“It’s a sense of strength to know you’re not alone and that other people go through the same thing,” Donnie Fox said.

Former First Lady Andrea Conte founded the “Tennessee Season to Remember” ceremony. She hopes this gives light to families who are without their loved ones. She spoke during the ceremony and explains why.

“When we gather like this and we share time together and share our stories, it is very healing because it’s very human,” Conte said.

During the ceremony families hung ornaments with their loved ones’ names or pictures. The wreaths will sit in the State Capitol this holiday season.

The Tennessee State Capitol will be lit purple to honor this event and homicide victims.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.