Murfreesboro airport addresses MTSU student pilot noise

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - With a national pilot shortage, more people are learning to fly. With that, people in Murfreesboro didn’t realize that would mean more noise.

A peaceful pasture in Watertown is what Barry Hensley bought 30 years ago. He says 29 of those have been silent — until now.

“I can’t come outside for 10 minutes without hearing an airplane,” Hensley said.

In the last year, Hensley says his airspace is clogged with planes, which disrupts his cattle and other wildlife.

“I get them halfway here, plane comes over and spooks them,” he explains. “I don’t know who has designated my area as a flight training practice area.”

He says the culprit is the Middle Tennessee State University Aviation School of Aerospace Flight School. They take off 20 miles away at the Murfreesboro Airport.

“That’s not only had some impact on the university, but it’s had an impact on the airport and the community,” says the airport’s director, Chad Gehrke.

He says in the past couple years the MTSU program went from 300 to 900 students.

“So, if you have all this influx of students and you’ve got to get them through in a semester and you only have so many planes and you only have so many hours in the day,” Gehrke said. “They were taking up every hour of the day they could to fly.”

He says they used to get four to five complaints a day from neighbors and pilots. In the past year, they made the window students can fly smaller. They also allowed them to practice at other area airports.

“That’s when our calls from neighbors and pilots decreased as well too,” Gehrke said.

Hensley says he made his fair share of complaints to the FAA, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Murfreesboro Airport.

He’s also tracked each flight over his home this year. It’s a place no longer quiet, which is why he’s considered leaving.

“I’m 70 years old. I’m not really in the mood to move,” Hensley says. “I kind of like this place.”

Governor Lee put almost $60 million in the budget to move the MTSU program from Murfreesboro to Shelbyville. MTSU says that will take three to five years until that’s complete.

