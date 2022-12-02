Last Minute Toy Store registration now open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) has partnered again with the Last Minute Toy Store to provide gifts for children this holiday season.

The program provides toys, stocking stuffers, books, board games, and even sports equipment to less fortunate families during the holidays. Gift cards will be available this year for teenagers.

Volunteers from Sheriff Daron Hall’s office and the Last Minute Toy Store are handling registration and operations. The program relies solely on donations.

“We are excited about our continued partnership with the Last Minute Toy Store and anticipate serving around 6,000 Nashville children, which would not be possible without the community’s generosity,” Sheriff Hall said.

Registration started on Thursday, December 1, and runs through Friday, Dec. 9.

Volunteers will operate a drive-through toy drop-off and will accept $20 gift cards for teens at the DCSO Service Center at 5117 Harding Place, on the following dates:

Dec. 10, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Dec. 11, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 12 – 15, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The DCSO Service Center will also act as the location for the Last Minute Toy Store, which be held on:

Dec. 16 & 17, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 18, 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Dec. 19, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The Last Minute Toy Store has served the Nashville community since 1993. For more information on the event, visit their website here.

