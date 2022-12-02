First Alert Forecast: Showers Move In Tonight

Another cold start to our day, but not as cold as Thursday.

Today will be warmer with temperatures back in the mid-50s by the afternoon. I can’t rule out a stray rain shower at times, but most of the area will stay dry.

More scattered showers will move into the area for Friday night and through early Saturday morning. There may be a rumble of thunder in one or two spots, but no severe weather is expected. That rain will not hang around all day and should wrap up by mid-morning on Saturday leaving the rest of the day dry with highs in the mid-50s.

We’ll stay dry Saturday night and for about the first half of our Sunday. A few showers will eventually return later in the day on Sunday with highs in the lower 50s.

A few more showers are in the forecast for Monday followed by more scattered Tuesday rain showers. Temps early next week are in the upper 50s to near 60.

It’s looking like that unsettled pattern is going to continue through the Middle of next week so be ready to have your umbrellas handy.

