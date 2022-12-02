First Alert Forecast: Rainy Pattern Begins Tonight

Showers will become likely by tonight with several more rainy days on the way.

This afternoon, mostly cloudy skies and a few passing showers can be expected. High temperatures will rise into the middle and upper 50s, and those temperatures will hold steady through tonight as more showers move in.

Tonight’s scattered showers will last into tomorrow morning. There may be a rumble of thunder in one or two spots, but no severe weather is expected. That rain will not hang around all day and should wrap up by mid-morning on Saturday leaving the rest of the day dry. Our high temperatures will be met in the morning hours, and temperatures will fall into the lower half of the 50s by the afternoon under partly cloudy skies.

We’ll stay dry Saturday afternoon and for the first half of Sunday. A few showers will be possible by Sunday afternoon, and highs will be back in the 50s.

A stalled frontal boundary next week will keep rain chances high going into the next work week. Scattered showers will develop by Monday, and on and off rain will continue even into the middle of the week. Highs will generally stay in the 50s to around 60 degrees. There is some uncertainty regarding how long that frontal boundary will hang around, but we’ll keep you updated on those rain chances. Keep your umbrellas handy next week!

