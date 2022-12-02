Clarksville Police search for missing man

Police search for man who has been missing for weeks.
Police search for man who has been missing for weeks.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Dec. 2, 2022
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department is searching for a man who has been missing for several weeks.

49-year-old Jason Spencer was last seen at his home on Rebecca Lane at around 3:00 a.m. on November 9th.

Police believe Spencer may be driving a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500 with a TN tag 919BGLM.

According to Clarksville Police, Spencer does not have his wallet and has not accessed any of his money since his disappearance. His phone has reportedly been turned off.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Spears at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5706.

