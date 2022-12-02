‘Celebration of Survivors’ reunites patients with care teams

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Sumner Regional Medical Center hosted its first Celebration of Survivors luncheon Thursday, reuniting patients with care teams who made a positive impact during their road to recovery.

“We get to see them celebrate their recovery, said Dr. Geoffrey Lifferth, Chief Medical Officer at Sumner Regional Medical Center. “Everyone gets to remember and recognize the part they did in that process.”

The event was an occasion to show nurses, technicians, and EMS crews their efforts continue to make a difference. Three local patients who experienced life altering emergencies were in attendance. Some shared stories and explained how the care they received helped their journey.

“Right after surgery, I didn’t know if I was going to make it,” said Jeff Morris. “I will thank them every day for the rest of my life. I will never forget them.”

In the end, members of the care team were presented with a certificate, along with the Sumner Regional Medical Center Challenge Coin.

“The last couple of years has really been a stressful time in healthcare,” Dr. Lifferth said. “There has been a lot of talk about stress and burnout and one of the antidotes for that is recognizing that what we do matters.”

