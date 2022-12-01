WSMV 4 Surprise Squad helps family’s dream come true

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Little Piper Campbell’s dance parties will have you smiling ear to ear. The bright-eyed 9-year-old loves to make others laugh and never backs down from a challenge.

Born with Down Syndrome and an extensive heart defect, surgeons had to perform open-heart surgery on Piper at just 8 months old. Now, with countless hours of therapy under her belt, she continues to push forward.

This week, our WSMV 4 Surprise Squad helped the Campbell family take a break from all the doctor’s appointments and therapies to make one of their dreams come true. Thanks to Baking Memories 4 Kids, the Campbell family is getting an expense paid week at Florida amusement parks. Baking Memories 4 Kids founder Frank Squeo, a cancer survivor, and his volunteers bake and sell chocolate chip cookies to help raise funds to pay for unforgettable trips for families.

“It just gives me such joy to know that by people helping and buying cookies, we can give a family memories that they would never be able to do because of the finances and some because of the time,” Squeo said.

Piper’s parents, Chris and Ginny, could not be more thrilled for their family.

“It’s extremely expensive to get out there and to have it covered is amazing and the worry-free part is the real big part, too,” Chris Campbell said. “To know that they’re going to be taken care of.”

“Just being able to relax and enjoy our time together and not feel so stressed with everything,” added Ginny Campbell.

Our Surprise Squad had one more surprise up their sleeves. Thanks to sponsors Dunkin and United Community Bank, Piper and her little sister Ruby have all kinds of new toys and a thousand-dollar check for spending money on their trip.

“To be part of today is extra special,” said Robyn Medley of United Community Bank. “(It’s) such a blessing to be part of literally a dream for Piper to go to Disney and to contribute in that way so we’re very blessed and excited to be part of today.”

A special thanks goes out to Dreams Do Come True Parties, Creativity in Balloons and Read to Succeed in Rutherford County.

“We are beyond thankful and grateful,” Ginny Campbell said. “Just speechless.”

For more information about Baking Memories 4 Kids and to help send more special families on a trip of a lifetime, click here.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.