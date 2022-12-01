Woman beat up during argument over gas pump in East Nashville

The argument escalated when the man took out a gun and began hitting the woman with it and punching her in the face.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police arrested a man who allegedly beat up a woman at a gas station in East Nashville in late September.

According to the arrested affidavit, 38-year-old Walter Gates and his father were arguing with a woman at the Z Mart gas station on Gallatin Ave on September 29. The woman was angry at the two men for allegedly taking a gas pump that she was next in line to use.

The affidavit states that the argument quickly turned physical when Gates took out a gun and began hitting the woman with it and punching her in the face. Surveillance footage shows Gates strike the woman twice with his gun and punch her in the face five times before fleeing the scene with his dad.

Gates was arrested on Wednesday, November 30, and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He remains in custody on $100,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Benadryl (Source: KLTV Staff)
Two juveniles fatally overdose on Benadryl
TDOT to address transportation issues
Paid express lanes proposed as solution to Tennessee congestion issues
Man dies after oxygen tank fire at hospital
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
WSMV Imec Almestica-Tisdale
Woman arrested for hit-and-run in Clarksville