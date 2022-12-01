Woman arrested for hit-and-run in Clarksville

A woman is accused of hitting two people and driving off in Clarksville in early November.
By Danica Sauter
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who was accused of hitting two people and driving off in Clarksville was arrested.

Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, is accused of driving a white Chrysler 300 and hitting two people along Lafayette Road on November 8. Neighbors who rushed to the scene and called for help said a man and a woman were walking along the road when a car sped up behind them, knocked them off the road, and never slowed down.

Amestica-Tisdale was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, and was booked on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TDOT to address transportation issues
Paid express lanes proposed as solution to Tennessee congestion issues
Man dies after oxygen tank fire at hospital
TN patient dies after oxygen explodes in Nashville hospital
WSMV Imec Almestica-Tisdale
Hit-and-run suspect arrested in Clarksville
Community mourns gas station owner shot in robbery
Community attends vigil for slain gas station owner in Hermitage