Woman arrested for hit-and-run in Clarksville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman who was accused of hitting two people and driving off in Clarksville was arrested.

Imec Almestica-Tisdale, 34, is accused of driving a white Chrysler 300 and hitting two people along Lafayette Road on November 8. Neighbors who rushed to the scene and called for help said a man and a woman were walking along the road when a car sped up behind them, knocked them off the road, and never slowed down.

Amestica-Tisdale was taken into custody on Wednesday, November 30, and was booked on a $50,000 bond.

