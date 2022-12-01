Teen charged in Clarksville shooting

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenage boy has been charged in connection to a shooting that took place in Clarksville.

According to the Clarksville Police Department, police received a shooting call at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. At the scene, a 16-year-old male was found walking down McGraw Street with a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen.

The boy’s condition did not appear to be critical and first responders were able to control the bleeding.

While investigating the scene, officers discovered an adult and another teenage boy near the area of the incident. After questioning, the teen, a 17-year-old male, admitted to police that he had accidentally shot the 16-year-old victim while walking down the street.

The two teens were reportedly playing with a gun when it suddenly discharged and shot the victim in the chest area. Police recovered the firearm and discovered it had been reported stolen a few years ago.

The 17-year-old has been charged with theft involving the stolen firearm and the unlawful carrying of a firearm.

The 16-year-old victim was air-lifted to Vanderbilt hospital to be treated for his injuries and is currently in stable condition.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Headley at (931) 648-0656, ext. 5683.

