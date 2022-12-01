Teen accused in murder of 19-year-old turns himself in


Alarenta Waters is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Terriana Johnson.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A teenager accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old near a Nashville park in November turned himself in to juvenile court Thursday afternoon.

Police say Alarenta Waters, 17, shot and killed Terriana Johnson Nov. 14 at Watkins Park on 17th Avenue North. Johnson was taken to St. Thomas Midtown, where she died. Waters opened fire on a car in which Johnson was riding after Johnson and Waters’ sister were involved in a fight moments earlier, police said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Metro Police investigating after 19-year-old shot, killed

Witnesses told police they did not know who was responsible for the shooting but said it happened in front of Martin Luther King Jr. High School. Other witnesses said two females were fighting in the parking lot, police said, when a small crowd surrounded them, and a man fired several rounds into the air and then into the group. That “man” was identified by police as Waters.

The investigation is ongoing.

