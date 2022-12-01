Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A pedestrian has died in a crash that took place Wednesday night in Nashville.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, 70-year-old Michael Mitchell was walking when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that was turning left onto Layfayette Street.

The driver of the vehicle, 34-year-old Adam Lester, was wearing his seatbelt and showed no signs of impairment. He had no proof of insurance at the time of the incident and was cited.

Mitchell was hit outside of a crosswalk area and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after the crash. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

