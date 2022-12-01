I-24 electrical work could cause delays this weekend

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) – Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) is urging motorists to be careful this week on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County as its workers and contractors work on electrical lines across the roadway.

The electrical work will take place at Exit 78 in Murfreesboro on Sunday. The work will result in one interstate stoppage and multiple rolling roadblocks beginning at 6 a.m. The duration of the entire event is expected to take approximately five to six hours, according to a media release.

“The planned interstate crossing is necessary to accommodate the growth in the Blackman area and surrounding areas on the west side of Murfreesboro,” the release says.

Traffic control will be assisting with the roadblocks, stopping traffic so the work can be performed as quickly and safely as possible. In the event of inclement weather, the next proposed date will be Dec.18.

